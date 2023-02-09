Reviewing GeneDx (WGS) and The Competition

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GeneDx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 7 139 285 0 2.65

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 89.32%. Given GeneDx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $231.15 million -$245.39 million -0.44 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$110.13 million 32.80

GeneDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.77% -449.61% -30.91%

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s rivals have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx rivals beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.