Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.37. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 130,200 shares changing hands.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$366.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Insider Transactions at Reunion Gold

In related news, Director Réjean Gourde sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,470,640 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,139.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

