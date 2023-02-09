Research Analysts Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

