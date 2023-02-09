Request Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.41 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Request has a total market cap of $116.40 million and $6.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00225613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11508629 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,031,931.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

