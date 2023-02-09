Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Sells $23,271.60 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $23,271.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RENT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.