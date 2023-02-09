renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $23,873.58 on Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $85.46 million and $35,584.13 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $23,873.58 or 1.05286534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

