RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.80% of RenaissanceRe worth $234,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after buying an additional 207,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,970,000 after purchasing an additional 137,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,432,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $216.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

