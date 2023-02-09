Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,315.38

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,315.38 ($27.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,448.31 ($29.43). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,421 ($29.10), with a volume of 2,349,532 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($32.82) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.07) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.01) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relx to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.42) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.66) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,565.43 ($30.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £46.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,998.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.58.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

