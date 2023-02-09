Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 212,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,634. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 43.67 and a quick ratio of 43.67.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $1,803,197.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,184.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 95,817 shares of company stock worth $2,749,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

