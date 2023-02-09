Reginald Seeto Sells 3,069 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42.

CDNA traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 885,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

