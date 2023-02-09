Reginald Seeto Sells 3,069 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42.
CDNA traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 885,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.06.
CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
