Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

REGN stock opened at $749.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

