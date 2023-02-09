Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.03-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 885,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,773. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regency Centers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

