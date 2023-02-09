ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.36 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.36 million and $18,392.58 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00418515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00029289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004529 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

