Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

2/1/2023 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

2/1/2023 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 745,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

