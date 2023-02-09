Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Omnicell (OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2023 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Omnicell had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

1/24/2023 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Omnicell was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2023 – Omnicell was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2022 – Omnicell was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2022 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $55.00.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

