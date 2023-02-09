Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Omnicell (OMCL)

Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/2/2023 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Omnicell had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 1/24/2023 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Omnicell was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2023 – Omnicell was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/21/2022 – Omnicell was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/14/2022 – Omnicell had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $55.00.
Omnicell Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity at Omnicell
In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
