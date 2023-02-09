Raymond James Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06).

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. Insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,310 over the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

