Raymond James Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

