Ravencoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $388.66 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $388.66 million and $33.71 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00443672 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.71 or 0.29389648 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00424107 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,193,819,445 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
