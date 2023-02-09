Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.53 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,028. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,157,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 70.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

