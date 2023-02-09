Radio Caca Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $79.75 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.58 or 0.01445704 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00038878 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.60 or 0.01716109 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001201 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,849,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.