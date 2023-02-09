Radicle (RAD) Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Radicle has a total market cap of $94.85 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00008905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
