QUINT (QUINT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00005953 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $1.59 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00434329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.91 or 0.28777616 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00442185 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

