QUINT Price Reaches $1.33 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, QUINT has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $1.98 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00443423 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,637.31 or 0.29373161 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00426484 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

