QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $57.41 million and $30.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00432940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,432.45 or 0.28678731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00430420 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.