Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells $70,969.92 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,034.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 1,846,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

