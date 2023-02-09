QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $134.71. 370,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.