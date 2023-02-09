Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Delta Apparel, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Apparel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

