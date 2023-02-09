Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CleanSpark, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CleanSpark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $13.91.

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

