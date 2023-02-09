PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

PVH Stock Down 9.7 %

PVH opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $105.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

