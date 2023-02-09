Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.33

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 198935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($65.59) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($80.65) to €82.00 ($88.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

