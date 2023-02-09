Prudential Financial’s (PRU) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.14. 120,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.