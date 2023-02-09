Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,996. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 239,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after buying an additional 125,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 260,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,742,000 after buying an additional 124,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

