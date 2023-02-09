Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

PLD stock opened at $129.80 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.