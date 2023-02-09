Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Loren Jarrett Sells 4,629 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 240.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 94.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 282,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 137,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.