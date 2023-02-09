Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading Up 0.4%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 7,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Probe Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.
About Probe Gold
Probe Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Probe Gold (PROBF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.