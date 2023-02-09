Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.42

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.42 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 110.62 ($1.33). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.34), with a volume of 3,548,692 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.37.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.46%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

