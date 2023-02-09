Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.42

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.42 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 110.62 ($1.33). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.34), with a volume of 3,548,692 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lowered Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Primary Health Properties Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.37.
Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
