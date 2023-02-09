Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Premier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

Premier Stock Down 0.5 %

PINC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. 225,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,636. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

