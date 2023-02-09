Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.04).

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

