Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $236,164.44 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 26.24%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

