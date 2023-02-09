PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 159.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $180.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004402 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,097,028 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

