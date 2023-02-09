Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Pool makes up approximately 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 6.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 371,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.55.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.47. 111,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.55 and its 200 day moving average is $336.60.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.