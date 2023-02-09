PLC Ultima 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $308,533.41 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $277.34 or 0.01230926 BTC on major exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $134,372.43 and $308,533.41 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

