Piper Sandler Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $96.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

