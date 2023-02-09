Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors raised its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SAP by 3,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Company Profile

NYSE SAP opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.