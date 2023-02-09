Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,988 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.