Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,986 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 239.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $23,055,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,396,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,632 shares of company stock worth $17,424,489. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of JBL opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

