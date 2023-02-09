Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,252 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 444,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In related news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $139,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yext Trading Down 1.8 %

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.