Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,969 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.0 %

About Koninklijke Philips

NYSE:PHG opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.