Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 863,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Stryker by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 11,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stryker by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $268.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.86. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

