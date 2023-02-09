Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $427.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

